(Pocket-lint) - Harley-Davidson is one of, if not the most iconic motorcycle brands in the world, but whether that brand value translates outside of its sector is something that's a little less clear.

Still, it looks like it's trying something new in the form of the Serial 1, its first ever electric bicycle. That title comes from the name of a subsidiary company set up after some R&D within Harley-Davidons - Serial 1 Cycle Company.

For now, although there's a website with some glossy shots of the Serial 1, we don't have much to go on in terms of how the bike functions and performs. However, there's a countdown on the website which looks like it'll be up on 16 November, so we'd anticipate finding out more at that point.

Regardless, we can take a look at the bike's design, which does indeed bear some resemblance to the curves and shapes familiar to Harley riders the world over, while obviously slimming them down with a much thinner and lighter frame. In fact, the video above shows how it's designed to resemble the very first motorised bike that Harley-Davidson made, down to the white tyres.

It's got a flexible chain and what looks like a fairly chunk box between its pedals which we would assume holds the motor, while a battery is most likely concealed within the bike's frame, which is chunky in places.

With key variables like price, range and speed all unknown at this point, it's hard to work out how interesting a proposition the Serial 1 is, but we'll be keeping an eye out to see what it can bring to the table in a market that grows more competitive all the time.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.