Currys PC World Epic Deals Event: Get a bargain with savings on Google, Fitbit, Samsung, LG and Beats

- Currys PC World is slashing prices on hundreds of products

(Pocket-lint) - Currys PC World is slashing prices on hundreds of products over 13-14 October as a rival campaign to Amazon UK Prime Day 2020

The deals include top tech savings with up to 51 percent off brands such as Google, Fitbit, Samsung, LG and more. We've listed all the key deals for you below or you can go directly to the site. 

Currys PC World Epic Deals include

PRODUCT NAME

EPIC DEAL PRICE

ORIGINAL PRICE

SAVINGS (%)

SAVINGS (£)

PHILIPS HUE Hue White & Colour Ambience Smart Lighting Starter Kit with Bridge

£66.99

£135.99

51%

£69.00

ORAL B CrossAction PRO 2000 Electric Toothbrush

£39.00

£79.99

51%

£40.99

LENOVO Smart Clock with Google Assistant

£39.99

£79.99

50%

£40.00

GOOGLE Nest Mini (2nd Gen)

£28.00

£49.00

43%

£21.00

PORTAL Mini 8" from Facebook with Alexa

£79.00

£129.00

39%

£50.00

JBL Tune 120TWS Wireless Bluetooth Earphones - Black

£54.99

£89.99

39%

£35.00

PANASONIC 2.1 Wireless Sound Bar

£99.00

£149.00

34%

£50.00

FITBIT Inspire HR Fitness Tracker

£59.99

£89.99

33%

£30.00

NESPRESSO by Krups Inissia Coffee Machine - Ruby Red

£59.99

£89.99

33%

£30.00

GOOGLE Nest Hub

£58.00

£79.99

27%

£21.99

JBL Boombox Portable Bluetooth Wireless Speaker

£219.00

£299.00

27%

£80.00

OPPO Find X2 Neo - 256 GB

£449.99

£599.99

25%

£150.00

BLAUPUNKT 32/138Q 32" Smart HD Ready LED TV

£149.00

£199.99

25%

£50.99

BEATS Powerbeats High-Performance Wireless Bluetooth Sports Earphones

£99.00**

£129.00

23%

£30.00

SWANN Enforcer 8-Channel Full HD 1080p DVR Security System

£278.99

£349.99

20%

£71.00

OPPO A72 - 128 GB , Twilight Black

£174.99

£219.99

20%

£45.00

Urbanista London Noise Cancelling Wireless Earbuds

£109.00

£129.00

16%

£20.00

LG 43UN70006LA 43" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV

£329.00***

£379.00

13%

£50.00

Samsung QE58Q60T TV

£799*

£899.00

11%

£100.00

  • * Using voucher code 100TVSAVE
  • ** Using voucher code BEATSSAVE30
  • *** Using voucher code 50TVSAVE

All offers are available until the end ofWednesday 14 October.

We'll be bringing you more of the best deals over the rest of October and November as we lead up to Black Friday so keep an eye out for updates.

Writing by Dan Grabham.