(Pocket-lint) - Blue Microphones has revealed a Yeti X World of Warcraft Edition microphone that includes voice modulation effects that lets gamers sound like they're an Azeroth resident.

In order to celebrate Blizzard’s upcoming World of Warcraft: Shadowlands expansion, Blue Microphones and Blizzard have teamed up to create a new version of the Yeti X microphone. That mic not only sports a custom Warcraft themed design but some unique audio highlights too.

Those effects include all-new voice modulation settings in the Blue VO!CE software that lets gamers change their voice to suit the WoW universe. Users will also have access to a Blizzard HD sample library with hundreds of sound samples from the game that can be used to make streaming more entertaining.

Of course, this new microphone also makes the most of the Blue VO!CE technology, allowing gamers to customise their voice, remove background noise, adjust de-esser settings, tweak compression and more. But the Yeti X World of Warcraft Edition stands apart from the rest with a custom design with a matte Battle Grey finish, gold accents and Warcraft runes engraved into the base.

This microphone is a brilliant update to the already awesome Yeti X that World of Warcraft fans are bound to enjoy. It will be available to purchase this month and you can find out more about it here.

