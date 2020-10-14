(Pocket-lint) - If you struggle sleeping, then there's hope in the form of relaxing headphones designed to help you ease into a peaceful slumber and unwind from the troubles of the day.

We've previously looked at some seriously relaxing and intelligent solutions including the Kokoon Sleep Headphones. These headphones offered EEG, motion sensing and noise-cancelling technology alongside guided sleep programmes and relaxing soundscapes to help you drift off to the land of sleep.

Now the company is working on a smaller, more comfortable in-ear version known as NightBuds.

Like the Sleep Headphones, NightBuds are being crafted to intelligently look after your sleep patterns, by not only helping you get to sleep but also automatically adapting audio as you drift off.

NightBuds are intended to help you escape from the stresses and worries of the day, block out snoring partners and noisy neighbours and simply enjoy a wonderful relaxing sleep.

These in-ears are designed with sleep monitoring PPG technology and AI coaching alongside an immersive 4D binaural soundstage to help you relax in wonderful new ways.

Comfort is also the name of the game here. NightBuds are built to be soft and ergonomic, with an incredibly thin and compact design that's said to be 391 per cent thinner than the average Bluetooth earbud.

An interesting alternative to Bose Sleepbuds, Kokoon's NightBuds are potentially affordable and a sublime addition to your sleep routine. Find out more here.

Writing by Adrian Willings.