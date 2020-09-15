(Pocket-lint) - Glorious PC Gaming Race has announced that you'll soon be able to purchase a wireless version of the Glorious Model O. That's right, one of the most popular mice that you can buy is going wireless but without compromise.

Like the other models in the company's line-up, the new Model O wireless is promising it all with a reasonable price tag.

First and foremost, as you'd expect, the Model O wireless is crafted with a lightweight build that means it'll somehow weigh an incredible 69 grams. A new BAMF sensor, 19,000 max DPI, 400 tracking speed, 2.08ms latency and a 71-hour battery life should make the Model O wireless a force to reckon with.

Other details (or photos) are thin on the ground at the moment, but you can sign up to register your interest and get more updates about the launch.

We do know that the Model O wireless will retail for just $79.99, a bargain for a premium wireless gaming mouse with such great potential features. If you're keen, you'll be able to reserve yours from 23 September and we'd recommend getting stuck in as soon as you can as they're bound to be in high demand.

Writing by Adrian Willings.