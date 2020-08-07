Noblechairs now has a Doom themed gaming chair and it's glorious

(Pocket-lint) - Noblechairs has teamed up with Bethesda to release a special edition of its Hero gaming chair with a snazzy Doom theme.

The Doom edition takes the already awesome Hero chair (that we love) and adds in some distinctive design elements that are a nod to the Doom franchise. Blood red accents, large pentagram markings and the iconic glyph appear alongside the large Doom logo.

As you'd expect from a chair of this calibre, the Doom edition also boasts the same high-quality stitching, uber comfortable ergonomics and wonderful design aesthetics as the standard Hero.

Those features include back-pleasing adjustable lumbar support built into the chair, durable and supple PU-leather, a large seating area and support for up to 150KG (23 stone).

Unfortunately, the Doom edition of the Hero chair won't make you any better at Doom. You won't suddenly "get good" and be able to beat all the demons or jump successfully over all those gaps, but at least you'll look great doing it.

What you will also be is comfortable, even for long gaming sessions. The Hero is sublime in this way with ace support and comfort where you need it.

This isn't the first time Noblechairs has crafted a special edition chair, there was a bold blue Fallout Vault Tech edition released a while back too. If you like bold designs, you'd probably approve of the Secretlab Cyberpunk 2077.

The Noblechairs Hero gaming chair - DOOM Edition is available to purchase now with the prices starting from €419,90, £379.99 and $499.99.

Just don't rip and tear it.

Writing by Adrian Willings.