This drone delivery gave us a sneak peek into the future of online shopping

A drone delivery this week certainly gave us a sneak peek into the future of online shopping. Oral-B sent a drone to our house to deliver its latest electric toothbrush to us - the Oral-B iO.

OK, so while Amazon has tested Prime Air delivery drones before this delivery was a little more bespoke, but was great fun all the same.

We've covered health and beauty electricals like electric toothbrushes, hair straighteners and razors for a little while here on Pocket-lint, but it's safe to say we've never been sent one like this.

So these guys just turned up to my house and delivered me the new @OralBuk iO smart toothbrush BY DRONE! #HelloToiO pic.twitter.com/4Onfv9IAEX — Dan Grabham (@dangrabham) July 21, 2020

The Oral-B iO has an interactive display with a timer to let you know how long you've been brushing in addition to new modes, a freshly-designed wireless charger and easy-to-see pressure guide LEDs around the neck so you know when you're applying too much or too little pressure by the colour shown.

It also works with the Oral-B app which uses AI so you can see the teeth you've missed and improve your brushing style.

The toothbrush also comes supplied with a charging travel case and is quick charge so it'll juice up in three hours.

