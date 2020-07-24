  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Gadgets
    3. >
  3. Gadget news

This drone delivery gave us a sneak peek into the future of online shopping

· ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Pocket-lint This drone delivery gave us a sneak peek into the future of online shopping

- Oral-B sent us its new iO electric toothbrush...by drone

A drone delivery this week certainly gave us a sneak peek into the future of online shopping. Oral-B sent a drone to our house to deliver its latest electric toothbrush to us - the Oral-B iO.

OK, so while Amazon has tested Prime Air delivery drones before this delivery was a little more bespoke, but was great fun all the same. 

We've covered health and beauty electricals like electric toothbrushes, hair straighteners and razors for a little while here on Pocket-lint, but it's safe to say we've never been sent one like this. 

The Oral-B iO has an interactive display with a timer to let you know how long you've been brushing in addition to new modes, a freshly-designed wireless charger and easy-to-see pressure guide LEDs around the neck so you know when you're applying too much or too little pressure by the colour shown.

It also works with the Oral-B app which uses AI so you can see the teeth you've missed and improve your brushing style. 

The toothbrush also comes supplied with a charging travel case and is quick charge so it'll juice up in three hours. 

squirrel_widget_306583