Gocycle has updated its popular GX model, shedding weight and making a range of improvements to make for a better folding electric bike.

With many looking for an alternative for fitness, commuting or general transport, e-bikes are enjoying something of a boom. Gocycle has a unique offering, using advanced design and plenty of technology to give you a premium experience.

The Gocycle GX is the company's folding model. Launched in 2019, it soon became the best-selling bike in the Gocycle range, thanks to the fact that you can fold it up in about 10 seconds, making it ideal for stowage or taking on public transport.

In the new version of the bike, Gocycle has made a collection of changes, using the front fork from the slightly higher spec GXi, tidying up the cable routing and saving some 300g over the older model.

The Gocycle GX offers power to the user, smoothing out hills to ensure that you don't arrive at your destination in a sweaty mess, and connects to your smartphone so you can keep track of your riding stats.

When we reviewed the 2019 model, we found that it offered a comfortable ride and the convenience of the folding mechanism can't be overstated, as it's quick and easy to pack down so it doesn't dominate your hallway. It's even small enough to easily fit in the boot of your car.

The new Gocycle GX is available to order now and will cost from £2,899/$3299/€3199.