It's fast becoming the norm for brand new smartphones and smart gadgets to shout on their marketing materials or in press conferences about their fast-charging capabilities - letting you charge them up in mere minutes rather than overnight as many of us are used to.

However, what isn't as common is those smartphones or other devices actually coming packaged with a charger that's capable of making the most of their abilities, without either charging extra or requiring you to order one yourself. Plus, even if you do pick one up it'll often only work with one device.

That's what inspired the team at UGREEN to change things - it's launched a superb new Indiegogo campaign to fund its new GaN PD Charger, a brilliant new set of solutions for charging. But what makes it so special? Read on to find out.

It's fair to say that most of us would be thrilled if we were told that we'd only need one charger for all of our tech needs - we'd be able to do away with so many annoying plugs and wires, slimming down our tech bags and home offices and getting rid of clutter.

Well, that's what UGREEN offers - its standard charger has four ports on it: three USB-Cs and one USB-A, to let you charge whatever you need to, and can also charge from all four ports at the same time.

That means that you can connect your wireless charger for your phone the cable for your MacBook Air, your camera's battery charging cable and another cable for whatever else you might have, all at the same time and with one plug. The second you start using it, you'll never want to go back to the old ways.

The team at UGREEN knew that designing an elegant device was key to their success, so made sure to make the charger as small as possible, and it's worked - it's 50% smaller than many fast chargers on the market, making it easy to store in your bag or even pocket. Even more impressively, it only weighs 165g, making it a barely noticeable presence in your bag.

Plus, it's certified for use in the US, United Kingdom, Europe and more, making it perfect for users all over the world. Part of why it works so superbly is that the components inside UGREEN's charger have been coated in Gallium Nitride semiconducting material, which effectively lets them work at a higher voltage, making for faster charging without wearing out any of the charger's hardware.

What does that mean in practice, though? The UGREEN charger outputs at 65W, which is among the fastest commercially available anywhere, and can charge an iPhone X from 0% to 50% battery in just 30 minutes, an astonishingly fast rate. Plus, you can charge multiple even sizeable devices at once, like iPad Pros, Nintendo Switches and any other smartphone.

In fact, if you're a particular fan of Apple's devices, this really is the perfect charger for you. With just the one charger, you could simultaneously power up your new MacBook Air, an iPad Pro, your iPhone 11 Pro and your AirPods Pro, giving you the full range of Apple's top-of-the-line Pro devices, all powered at once.

If you think that UGREEN's charger sounds like something could improve your daily tech life (and we know that's where we stand), you can back its campaign on Indiegogo right now, which actually gives you the chance to grab the charger at a low early-bird price. Get fast-charging for all your devices, in one place, without having to carry around a huge charger - it's a compelling idea!