Mophie has thought of everything for its latest Powerstation portable charger.

The Mophie Powerstation Wireless XL comes with a beefy 10,000mAh battery for up to 55 hours of extra use for your devices, a Qi-enabled charging pad for wireless charging, a fast-charge USB-C port, and a Lightning input so you can top it up using a regular iPhone or iPad charger.

You can even charge the Powerstation itself wirelessly, on any external Qi-compatible charging dock.

With the Lightning port, this is more aimed at Apple device users, but can also work with other phones and tablets too.

The USB-C port offers fast charge, but at 18W it isn't capable of topping up a MacBook, say, as Apple's laptops require at least 30W depending on the MacBook in question. However, it can add up to 50 per cent battery charge to an iPhone in just 30 minutes.

An integrated LED indicator will inform you how much power there is left in the pack, while proprietary Mophie Priority Charging tech ensures that your attached device will be charged ahead of the Powerstation itself.

Available now, from Apple.com and Mophie's own website, the Mophie Powerstation Wireless XL is priced at $89.95 / $99.95.