Pocket-lint has planted 1,000 trees: Welcome to sustainability month

In a recent YouGov poll in the UK, more people said they were more concerned about the impact of climate change on humanity than the coronavirus.

The survey, which questioned just over 3,500 people, showed that 45 per cent of those questioned agreed with the question that "Regarding the overall impact on humanity, are you more concerned about the impact of coronavirus or climate change?" For coronavirus it was 32 per cent.

The way we treat our planet has become more important than ever. And although the coronavirus is having a huge impact on the way we live our lives today, that won't always be the case.

At Pocket-lint we want to look at the bigger picture, about how our impact on the environment and the planet will change our lives in even bigger ways in the future.

Over the next 30 days and beyond, we are going to be looking at the number of ways we can all work towards a more sustainable future. We'll be taking a deep dive into the world of sustainability and how we can all make small changes in our lives to better protect the planet.

We've got a range of content and guides planned and will be offering advice and guidance on how we can all make a change. We've also been talking to some of the world's biggest tech companies to see what they are doing to see how we can make it relevant to all of us.

But it would be silly to try to merely show a possible future without making a change ourselves.

We've already done a lot to reduce our carbon footprint and are looking at ways to reduce it even more. The Pocket-lint team all work from home and by not having a centralised office we've reduced things like the commute and the impact an office has on the environment.

But today we're announcing that we've taken things further still.

With support from Resideo, the new home for Honeywell Home Products, who is our sustainability partner for 2020, we've begun our own sustainability journey here at Pocket-lint too.

We've invested double what we need to counter our estimated carbon usage for 2020 and with the help of Forest Carbon we have planted around 1,000 trees in Lowther, Cumbria as part of the Woodland Carbon Code.

That equates to around 300 tonnes of carbon mitigation, and this is just the start, in the coming days we are announcing details of plans to plant a possible further 3,000 trees with your help.

It's not just big or small businesses alike that can make a difference. Everyone can do something, for instance new technology in and around the home, such as smart thermostats, can help make a massive saving on energy consumption.

According to research over 82 per cent of the home's energy in the UK goes towards heating and having even the basic of smart thermostats can save 23 per cent on that. That's a huge difference.

We want to work on finding ways we can all make an impact today, rather than simply putting it off until tomorrow.

So, join us on our journey to see how that's all possible.