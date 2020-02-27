Google is teaming up with Adidas and Electronic Arts to launch smart clothing. The product, whether it's a single piece or part of an entire line, is expected to be a Google Jacquard project featuring fabric with sensors and connectivity.

Google's ATAP group, EA Sports’ FIFA Mobile brand, and Adidas' Football unit have all begun teasing their upcoming collaboration on Twitter. They even shared a short GIF showing the Adidas, FIFA Mobile, and Jacquard logos, a “Play Connected” tagline, and the date of 10 March.

The three companies will presumably announce more details about their new collaboration next month.

Jacquard, which debuted in 2015, is part of Google's Advanced Technology and Projects division, or ATAP. Last year, they launched a $995 Yves Saint Laurent Cit-e backpack with a touch-enabled smart strap. There's also a Levi-Jacquard denim jacket with an interactive cuff.

The point of all these pieces is to let people use outwear to control their devices via a tap or a gesture on the fabric. See an example here:

Google hasn't said what sort of touch-sensitive fabric it's making with Adidas and EA, though we suspect it'll be sports and athletic-focused.