Now you can unlock your shed with a fingerprint using Master Lock's Outdoor Biometric Padlock

You're used to unlocking your phone with your fingerprint (or your face) but what about your shed? Master Lock has launched a Bluetooth key safe and padlocks before, but it's now turned its attention to biometrics.

After all, you're happy to unlock devices with your fingerprint so why not a lock?

The Outdoor Biometric Padlock can save up to 10 different fingerprints so your whole family can use it. Within that, there are to "primary" users plus eight others. It's powered by a standard button battery which should last around a year - you're alerted with the power is low (and you can use a directional system on the lock to enter if you need to, which is also used for the initial setup).

Naturally, it's attack-resistant with a double-lock and zinc casing, similar to the remainder of Master Lock's vast padlock range. A robust cover is designed to protect the lock against the weather.

If the battery dies without it being unlocked, you can also 'jump start' the padlock using a 9v battery. That the battery will run out is a definite disadvantage versus a traditional lock but it removes the need for keys, especially for a while family.

Next, we want a bike lock with biometrics to appear from Master Lock as well!