If you're passionate about any sort of content creation - whether it's podcasting, streaming, creating YouTube videos or otherwise, then you know how important good audio is.

Samson does too. Which is why the company has just unveiled the Q9U professional broadcast-quality microphone while at this year's CES.

The Q9U is said to be a dynamic XLR/USB microphone that offers both analogue and digital connectivity. You will, therefore, have the option to connect it to any preamp, mixer or audio interface. Alternatively, you can take advantage of the USB-C plug and play connectivity to hook it up to any PC or laptop without fussing about with drivers.

The highlight of this new microphone is an analogue to digital converter that makes the mic capable of capturing 24bit/96kHz high-definition audio. The result of which should be vibrant and rich quality audio that'll be perfect for whatever you're doing.

The features of this new microphone don't stop there either. It has an internal air-pneumatic shock mount, as well as a dual-layer windscreen that doubles as a pop shield - meaning you'll capture less background and unwanted noise in your recordings. A headphone output allows you to listen to your voice while you're capturing audio too.

Full specs of the Q9U include:

Cardioid polar pattern

24-bit/96kHz resolution

XLR Analog Output

USB-C Port

Zero-Latency Headphone output

Integrated swivel yoke mount

Low Cut Filter

Mid-presence Boost

Mute button

Integrated, dual-layer windscreen

The microphone will be available to purchase from Q2 this year for around $199.99.