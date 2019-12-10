Bosch Sensortec has unveiled a new wearable technology called Smartglasses Light Drive that will enable the kind of smart glasses you might actually want to wear.

For the past few years, smart glasses have been gradually moving away from big, chunky frame designs and getting closer to looking like regular glasses.

It's worth noting, by smart glasses, we specifically mean those that can beam graphics, notifications and the like into your field of view

We're not talking glasses like Snap Spectacles that just snap photos and video, or the Bose Frames ones that essentially are just glasses with built in speakers for personal audio.

Bosch has come up with an innovative solution that will essentially allow the arm thickness and size to remain the same as if they were non-smart glasses. Or at least, it will mean arms that are only very slightly thicker.

It's a far cry from Google's Glass which had a very chunky arm on one side with a visible external lens for putting the information into your eye's view.

Bosch's internal smart module is only 8mm thin at its thickest end. It's so small, Bosch believes it can be integrated into pretty much any regular spectacles. That means you'd no longer be restricted to a handful of frame styles in the company's dream world.

There's no visible display, and no integrated camera either, to cut down on the bulk normally associated with this style of wearable.

Like Google Glass, however, its primary aim is to bring you the information you need into view when you need it.

You can have it show navigation when driving/walking, or mirror your notifications, or tick off items on a simple to do list and the way it works is essentially through holographic technology.

Keeping it simple, Bosch embeds a holographic element into the lens of the glasses, which then beams an image directly on to the wearer's retina. Because of this, it works even in bright daylight and is always sharp and in focus (according to Bosch).

It also works with both curved and corrective lenses, making it useable by consumers with prescriptive glasses.

We don't know if Bosch plans to launch its own brand of smart glasses, or if it will work with third party frame designers to integrate its tech into more established fashion or tech brand's products.

Either way, it shows the development that's still happening in the wearable sphere, and paints an exciting, less cumbersome future for smart glasses.

Bosch will show off this tech during CES 2020 in January, but it won't be available in a consumer product until 2021.