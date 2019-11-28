Amazing Black Friday deals under $35 on Amazon

On a strict budget this year? No worries. Pocket-lint is tracking the best Black Friday deals across every category, and as part of that effort, we thought it'd be fun to round up some of the cheapest tech bargains we've spotted so far on Amazon. Here's a bunch of top kit all under $35.

• HP DeskJet 2622 printer for $20 ($40 off): It's a printer for $20! You can't beat it. Pick one up for your kid for school or college, and they'll be able to print off all their essays and homework without having to go to the library. View the deal on Amazon.

• Mophie wireless charge pad for $20 ($34 off): This is a fast-charging wireless pad from one of the leading phone accessory brands. We price-tracked this product and it hasn't been this reduced since last Christmas. View the deal on Amazon.

• TP-Link smart plug two-pack for $20 ($10 off): These don't require a hub, and they allow you to control your devices from anywhere. They also feature device grouping, scheduling, voice control, and more. Simply insert one into a standard three-prong outlet, connect it to your Wi-Fi network using the TP-Link app, and then plug in your "dumb" appliance - whether it's a coffee maker or fan or lamp - to turn it into a connected accessory. View the deal on Amazon.

• TP-Link dimmable bulb for $18 ($7 off): TP-Link has lots of devices on sale for Black Friday, including this dimmable smart bulb. It's easy to use and can be set up with the TP-Link app in a matter of minutes. View the deal on Amazon.

• Roav Viva by Anker for $17 ($18 off with on-page coupon): Want Alexa in your car? With the Roav, you can just say the word to get directions, listen to audiobooks from Audible, shop online, play music, and more - all over Bluetooth. View the deal on Amazon.

• MyQ Smart garage door opener Chamberlain for $29 ($20 off): Turn your garage into a smart garage. It works with Amazon Key delivery service, so you can get in-garage deliveries, plus you can get alerts when your garage door is opened or closed, and then you can close it from your phone anywhere in the world. View the deal on Amazon.

• Amazon Fire 7 tablet for $30 ($20 off): Amazon's entry-level tablet costs less than most meals do at a restaurant for Black Friday. Grab one and throw it in a stocking - your friends or family will love it. View the deal on Amazon.

• Amazon Fire TV Stick for $25 ($25 off): With this little dongle, you can get access to Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix, HBO Now, and all your favourite streaming services - in 4K! View the deal on Amazon.

• Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for $35 ($15 off): Here is Amazon's original Dot. Well, the third-generation anyway, and it's crazy cheap at this price. Buying a Blu-Ray costs more than this! View the deal on Amazon.

In the US? Check out our US Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals page.

In the UK? Check out our UK Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals page.