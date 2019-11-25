The first big Black Friday 2019 Instant Pot deals are here

Pressure cookers are a huge hit every holiday season - specifically, Instant Pot pressure cookers - so, of course, retailers are marking them down for Black Friday. And the first of those deals are beginning to go live.

On Amazon, for instance, you can grab the Instant Pot Smart Wi-Fi 6 quart multi-use pressure cooker for just $90. It normally retails for $150, meaning you're saving about $60 on the only model that can connect to your iPhone or Android. While you're on Amazon, you should also check out the Instant-Pot-authorised Ultimate Instant Pot Cookbook. It has over 200 recipes.

Moving on over to Walmart, we spotted the Instant Pot Ultra 6 quart 10-in-1 pressure cooker for $108, a $50 discount. It can be used to whip up everything from rice bowls to yogurt parfaits. It also includes a steam rack. For a limited time, you can save also $20 on the Instant Pot Duo60 pressure cooker. It costs $70 on sale, combines seven appliances, and offers 12 smart programs.

If you'vee been eying the larger Instant Pot Duo Nova 8 Quart 7-in-1 One-Touch multi-use pot, which can supposedly cook your meals up to 70 per cent faster than other cookers, it's $20 off at Target, bringing the price down to $99.95. Finally, there's the Instant Pot Duo Crisp and Air Fryer Combo, which adds an air-fryer function to the original pressure cooker. It's $45 off at Macy's.

With any of these amazing deals, you can not only snag an Instant Pot on the cheap, but also cook up this year's Christmas feast in a fraction of the time.

