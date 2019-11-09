Best BJ's US early Black Friday 2019 deals

BJ's Wholesale is a membership-only warehouse in the US. Similar to Costco, it has physical shops and an online presence. If you're a card-carrying BJ's shopper, be sure to check out its Black Friday 2019 sale that kicks off a week before Black Friday. Here's what it's discounting.

BJ's Wholesale has released a 60-page Black Friday ad that includes 11 days of online deals. (A paid membership is required to access these, of course, so be sure to take that cost into account.) These start 22 November and run through to Cyber Monday on 2 December. BJ’s will be closed on Thanksgiving, but its stores open at 7am local time on Black Friday. You’ll can still shop online, of course!

• Amazon Fire 7, $30 from 22 November ($20 off): This is easy to recommend for anyone looking for a tablet for kids - as it will survive the rough and tumble of kids, meet entertainment requirements, and provide a nice safe space to play too. View the deal here.

• Fitbit Charge 3 with 1 bonus band, $100 from 22 November ($50 off): A fantastic evolution for the Charge family, the third-gen model adds water-resistance, a lighter build, touchscreen, and more. View the deal here.

• Fitbit Inspire with 2 bonus bands, $80 from 22 November ($30 off): The Fitbit Inspire is a slim, stylish and waterproof activity tracker that offers a great performance in the features it offers, whilst also offering numerous accessories to change the look. View the deal here.

