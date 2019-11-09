Best Costco US early Black Friday 2019 deals

Costco is a membership-only warehouse in the US that has both physical shops and an online presence. If you're a card-carrying Costco shopper, it's worth checking out the retailer's Black Friday 2019 deals, as some of them are already live. Here are the best ones we've spotted.

Costco was one of the first retailers out of the gate with its Black Friday ad catalogue. The warehouse is offering tonnes of early deals, some of which went live on 7 November. (A paid membership is required to access these, of course, so be sure to take that cost into account.) Costco also said its store locations will be closed Thanksgiving (28 November), but its deals will still be available online.

• Fitbit Versa 2 bundle, $140 from 21 November ($60 off): The Fitbit Versa 2 is similar to the original Versa and you'd be hard-pressed to spot the differences. Is the inclusion of Alexa a game-changer for Fitbit's best selling smartwatch? Not on its own, but it is a great addition. View the deal here.

• Xbox One S 1TB bundle, $200 from 24 November ($100 off): The One S brings something for everyone: there's the 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray and Netflix support, while a raft of games are easily accessible - whether by download or on disc - making this a one-stop shop entertainment machine for the whole family. View the deal here.

• Sonos Beam Shadow Edition, $300 from 28 November ($100 off): It's a Sonos Wi-Fi speaker packing Google Assistant, Alexa, and AirPlay 2, what's not to love?. View the deal here.

