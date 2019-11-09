Best Target US early Black Friday 2019 deals

Target is massive in the States, and as a result, it's going all-in this holiday shopping season, with thousands of deals that are already rolling out and will be available past Black Friday weekend, extending well into the month of December. Here's a taste of what it has on offer.

Target has unveiled its Black Friday 2019 ad. It included a promo, called HoliDays, with deals available throughout the holidays - not just on Black Friday. HoliDays is now live. There's also a two-day preview sale starting 8 November. Then, on 27 November, Target will roll out hundreds of more deals to its website and mobile apps. RedCard and Circle members will have early access to these rollbacks.

• Beats Solo3 Wireless, now $130 ($170 off)): These offer a great music experience for a certain listener. The W1 connectivity options and huge battery life are certainly the stars of the show for the Solo 3. View the deal here.

• TCL 55-inch Roku 4K TV, now $279 ($170 off): If we would've told you three years ago that you could get a 4K smart TV with Roku for less than $300, we bet you would've laughed at us. But that's the reality for Black Friday 2019, and we love it. View the deal here.

• Bose SoundSport wireless earbuds, now $170 ($30 off): These aren't hugely discounted, but they're popular among athletic types who want a snug, secure fit from their wireless earbuds while they workout. View the deal here.

• Bose QuietComfort 35 wireless headphones II for $280 ($70 off): The first-generation QC35 were among the most lauded noise-cancelling headphones. The second-generation continue that trend of excellence, but with the addition of Google Assistant. View the deal here.

• Bose SoundLink Revolve speaker, now $120 ($80 off)): The SoundLink Revolve provides what you almost always get from Bose: a minimal, stylish speaker that sounds really good. View the deal here.

• Garmin Vivoactive 3, now $170 ($50 off): The Garmin Vivoactive 3 is just as comfortable being a high-end activity tracker as it is being your daily fitness tracking wearable. In this regard, it's one of the most versatile smart fitness watches around. View the deal here.

