Top Best Buy US early Black Friday 2019 deals

Like many retailers this holiday season, Black Friday kicked things off early with a variety of "pre-Black Friday" deals. The US retailer also released an ad that's over 100 pages in length. So, it's worth exploring what it has on offer before completing your Christmas shopping list.

Best Buy has already released its Black Friday 2019 ad, aggregating all the deals it has readied for Black Friday weekend. The sales start well before 28 November, however, as it is holding a couple early Black Friday events, including a hot sale on Apple products with some all-time lows. Best Buy explained in a press release that hundreds of deals available now, while others start 10 November.

• Apple 10.2-inch iPad, now $250 ($80 off): The 2019 iPad is the safe, familiar and affordable iPad option. It lacks some of the speed and design points of the higher-end models, but there's still no better entry-level tablet around. View the deal here. (Sign in to free My Best Buy account to see sale price).

• Beats Studio3 wireless headphones, now $200 ($150 off): The Beats Studio 3 Wireless might not suit the audiophile, but for everyone else, they're very easy to recommend. Especially iPhone users. View the deal here.

• Powerbeats3 Wireless, now $90 ($110 off): The Powerbeats 3 keep going and going, stay securely in your ears thanks to those ear hooks, and the pumped-up bass will be a huge draw to many. As will the W1 chip's pairing sequence, for iPhone users. View the deal here.

• Garmin Fenix 5X, now $300 ($300 off): This is for those wanting an all-action sports watch that tracks everything you could possibly need, does so reliably and consistently, and lasts an age. View the deal here.

• Samsung 3 Chromebook 11.6-inch, now $89.99 ($100 off): It's a computer that costs less than $90 - what's not to love? Plus, it runs Chrome OS, making it great for students, but it's simple enough to use for older people, too. View the deal here.

• Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, $599 and $699 respectively from 24 November ($200 off): Google's latest phones are on sale! The Pixel 4 is $200 off, priced at $599 for the 64GB version and $699 for the 128GB version. This same discount for the Pixel 4 XL makes it $699 for the 64GB version and $799 for the 128GB model. This deal ends on Cyber Monday. View the deal here.

• Pixel 3A and Pixel 3A XL, $299 and $379 respectively from 17 November ($100 off): Google’s Pixel 3A and 3A XL will each be $100 off. The sale will initially last one day on 17 November. But it will restart on 28 November and end Cyber Monday. View the deal here.

