Best Walmart US early Black Friday 2019 deals

Walmart isn't keeping things simple this year. It has announced not one but two so-called "early Black Friday" sales in the US, complete with loads of deals on popular tech and gadgets. These sales are now live and separate from its official Black Friday 2019 extravaganza.

Walmart has an early Black Friday sale that kicked off 8 November and will last until 10 November. This is a three-day online sales event. But it has an even bigger Early Access sale that began in October and is still live. It covers even more products than the new three-day event.

Walmart's Black Friday ad for this year has yet to appear online, so some of the products featured in both of these sales might be even cheaper during its official Black Friday 2019 sale. But, if you're in the mood to shop now, hit up the deals below before they're expired.

• Roku Premiere 4K, now $29 ($10 off): The Roku Premiere is a great little streaming set-top box offering some of the latest streaming standards, support for a wide range of content with excellent performance, making it an easy recommendation. View the deal here.

• Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 bundle, now $90 ($110 off): Do you miss the look of old Polaroids? Then get this bundle. It's from Fujifilm, but the camera can still print out your shots, giving them that retro appearance and nostalgic feeling. View the deal here.

• Lenovo IdeaPad 330s, now $329 ($120 off): This is an entry-level laptop packing 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, but it also comes with AMD's Ryzen 5 chip, and it runs Windows 10, so it's suitable enough for everyday use. View the deal here.

• Eufy Robovac robot vacuum, now $179 ($220 off): Anker's Eufy brand makes some of the most popular robot vacuums around, and with this Black Friday special, you can snag one for well under $200. That's hard to beat. View the deal here.

• Arcade1Up Asteroids arcade machine, now $170 ($130 off): It's a full arcade machine! Amazing, right? Look around Walmart, though, as there are other versions with different games that are also on sale. View the deal here.

In the US? Check out our US Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals page.

In the UK? Check out our UK Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals page.