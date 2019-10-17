Vatican launches smart Rosary bracelet to help you pray

The Pope's Worldwide Prayer Network recently revealed a smart Rosary bracelet known as the Click to Pray eRosary that's designed to help you pray.

This new device is a smart wearable that's worn as a bracelet and is intended to help young people to learn how to pray. It's thought the Vatican is using this to help the church reach tech-savvy millennials and Gen Z.

The Click to Pray eRosary works with a Click to Pray app (available for free on Android or iOS devices) that includes an audio guide, imagery and content on the praying of the Rosary.

The eRosary bracelet consists of 10 consecutive black agate and hematite rosary beads combined with a smart cross that stores and transmits the data. It is activated by making the sign of the cross and once users do that they can then choose to pray the standard rosary, a contemplative rosary or a thematic rosary.

This technology is designed to bring together the spiritual tradition of the church with modern technology as well as helping people to learn how to pray for peace or contemplate the Gospel.

As you'd expect from an app-connected smart device, this bracelet will also track and show your progress throughout the year. This app and the tracking that comes with it is also said to connect users around the world bringing thousands together to pray every day.

The Click to Pray eRosary is available to buy for €99/$110/£85.