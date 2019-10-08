What is the Kobo Libra H2O eReader and why is it changing the way we read?

If you love reading, you'll know that eReaders offer something special: a thin, lightweight device that can hold literally thousands of books. Great for going on holiday so you can be sure you won't run out of things to read: start loading your suitcase with paperbacks and you're into excess baggage territory.

Or you might just want to keep your library with you at all times in the most portable form imaginable.

But not all eReaders are the same. The Kobo Libra H2O, like all of Kobo’s eReaders, was built to make reading lives better. It has the fully customizable experience that readers need, with the modern design that the want.

For a start, it's waterproof, so you can read in the bath with no worry about dropping it. Or if you're suddenly soaked when you're lying by the pool, then the Libra H2O will be just fine. In fact, it can survive being submerged in water up to 2 metres deep for up to an hour.

It has a larger display than many eReaders: seven inches. This makes for an easier reading experience thanks to the bigger page. Unlike print, you can read on your Libra H2O in either landscape or portrait orientation, which brings added convenience.

You can tap the touchscreen to turn the pages but, unlike many eReaders, the Libra H2O also has physical page-turn buttons, meaning you can read and turn the page with one hand. This is also helpful in winter if you're wearing gloves; the buttons will recognise your touch even if the screen doesn't.

Where an eReader wins out over reading on a tablet or phone is that they aren't backlit, so there's no issue using it in even the most intense light where a tablet struggles. With this eReader, you can read easily in bright sunshine, even through sunglasses.

A backlit screen can be tiring because the light shines directly in your eyes. The Kobo Libra H2O has a light that only shines on the screen itself, which is much more restful. The light is adjustable, so you're not dazzled in a dark room. And the Kobo ComfortLight Pro system actually changes the colour of the light it emits, to reduce the level of blue light and give a warmer feel to the display as the day begins to fade. Too much blue light is said to make it harder to get to sleep.

There's another benefit over a tablet: the Kobo Libra H2O has a battery that is measured in weeks, not hours.

Its E-ink screen is pin-sharp, so it's as comfortable to read as print, but with all the advantages of an eReader, like being able to buy and download a new book in a matter of seconds over wi-fi directly from kobo.com. Handy if you finish your holiday read sooner than expected or you’re excited for the next book in a series.

There are also search functions, for instance, to find something in a book, and you can highlight favourite passages easily.

Kobo has another unique advantage: OverDrive. This means you can borrow books from selected public libraries, which adds to the Libra H2O's versatility. Using the Pocket integration, you can also save articles from the web directly to your eReader to enjoy later.

It looks good, too, and comes in both black and white.

The many benefits and convenience of an eReader are taken to a new level with Kobo Libra H2O.

The Kobo Libra H2O costs £150 and is on sale at Currys PC World.