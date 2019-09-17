Blue reveals a new professional mic for streamers and content creators

Blue is launching a new professional USB microphone with advanced audio software designed to make it the ultimate tool for streamers, gamers and content creators.

The brand new Yeti X features the familiar, iconic Blue design but with a few enhancements that should make it even more useful and appealing.

The Yeti X uses a four capsule condenser microphone array to deliver the excellent sound you'd expect from a Blue mic, combined with Blue VO!CE software that's designed to help you add professional effects in the blink of an eye.

Blue says, with this new setup you'll be able to quickly access various professionally-tuned mic presets for broadcast, radio and more. Other effects within the Blue VO!CE software include noise reduction, expander, gate, de-esser, EQ, compression and limiter.

Other highlights to the design of this new microphone include a LED metering system that lets you see vocal levels at a glance so you can avoid peaking the audio by accident. There's also a smart, multi-function knob that lets you control mic gain, mute and headphone volume quickly and easily.

The Yeti X also features several polar patterns including cardioid, omnidirectional, bidirectional and stereo mode.

As you'd expect, this is a plug and play USB microphone that works on both PC and Mac, but it's also compatible with the Blue Sherpa companion software to give you even more control and customisation options.

Yeti X will be available to purchase in October 2019 for around $169.99/£159.99. Find out more about Yeti X here.