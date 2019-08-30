Who doesn't love a long weekend - especially when huge sales are happening at nearly every retailer?

In the US, Monday, 2 September, is known as Labor Day. It's a federal holiday, in honour of the US labor movement, so Americans have it off from work. The weekend before it is also known as Labor Day Weekend. Much like Memorial Day Weekend - or even the weekend of Black Friday and Cyber Monday - it's the perfect time to shop, either online or in-person, as there are many deals available.

Here are a few of the best Labor Day deals we've found so far at Amazon, Walmart, Target, eBay, Best Buy, and other popular stores.

View the Amazon Labor Day sale

• Garmin Fenix 5 Sapphire for $448 ($150 savings): Garmin's top-of-the-line Fenix 5 Sapphire is 25% off. It's a true GPS multi-sport sportswatch. You won't find a better fitness tracker or deal. View the offer here.

• Anker Smart Scale P1 for $33 ($12 savings with promo code): Eufy Smart Scale P1 is on sale with the code EUFYSCALE applied at checkout. It tracks your weight, body fat, BMI, bone mass, and more. View the offer here.

View the B&H Labor Day sale

• Apple's 2017 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2017 for $699 ($560 savings): This model is a bit old, but it's still powerful and fast. If you've been eyeing one for years, grab it now. It's hard to beat a 50% price drop. View the offer here.

• GoPro Hero7 Black for $329 ($70 savings): Action cams are great for those who love outdoor activities and want to capture and share their adventures. Now, you can, too, with this discounted model. View the offer here.

View the Best Buy Labor Day sale

• Beats Solo 3 Wireless for $160 ($140 savings): Apple-owned Beats has several headphones available, but the Solo 3 are unique in that they're wireless. They're also highly rated and, now, super affordable. View the offer here.

• 43-inch Toshiba 4K Fire TV and Echo Dot for $199 ($130 savings): What's not to love about this deal? You get a 4K TV for dirt cheap, and an Amazon Alexa device to go with it. Just add it to your cart already. View the offer here.

View the eBay Labor Day sale

• New Google Nest Hub for $59 ($70 savings): This is one of the lowest prices we've ever spotted on Google's new smart display. Jump on it now, as we doubt it will get any cheaper before the holiday season. View the offer here.

• Fitbit Charge HR for $34.99 ($59.99 savings): Fitbit is known for making fantastic, yet affordable, activity trackers, but c'mon, $35 is crazy. Might as well grab a few now and then hand them out as gifts later. View the offer here.

View the Google Express Day sale

• AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case for $153 ($20 savings with code): You can't walk five feet in a city without seeing AirPods. Hope on the bandwagon, and use the code ZBEDWZ to save money. View the offer here.

• PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB Console Black + Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital Edition Console for ($171.91 off): Can't decide between the PS4 and Xbox One S? Then get this combo deal and save money! View the offer here.

View the Home Depot Labor Day sale

• Dyson V11 Torque Drive Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner for $599 ($100 savings): Home Depot is holding a colossal appliance sale for Home Depot, and it includes deep discounts on Dyson vacuums. View the offer here.

View the Lowe's Labor Day sale

• iRobot Roomba 960 Robotic Vacuum for $499 ($150 savings): Like Home Depot, Lowe's has marked down plenty of appliances for Labor Day, including robot vacuums such as this Roomba model. View the offer here.

View the Office Depot and Office Max Labor Day sale

• Brother P-Touch Label Maker for $30 ($20 savings): OK, so there are lots of great tech deals to be found here, but the OCD minimalist in us has to recommend this super functional label maker. View the offer here.

View the Target Labor Day sale

• Three-pack of Google Wi-Fi for $239 ($60 savings): Looking for an affordable mesh-network set up to boost your home Wi-Fi? Google's offering should be your first choice, especially at this price. View the offer here.

• 55-inch TCL Roku 4K TV for 200 ($150 savings): Want a smart TV that's not a Fire TV Edition? Then consider one with built-in Roku instead. Yes, you can still access Netflix and all your fave apps on it. View the offer here.

View the Walmart Labor Day sale

• Vizio's 65-inch 4K TV for $499 ($199 savings): Everyone wants a large 4K TV, but no one wants to drop thousands on one. Luckily, brands like Vizio offer high-quality sets for a fraction of the cost. View the offer here.

• Bose's SoundSport in-ear headphones for $39 ($60 savings): It's Bose, need we say more? Seriously, though. If you want Bose sounds, but without breaking the piggy bank, get these entry-level buds. View the offer here.