There is going to be much closer integration between humans and devices in the future

We are going to see a much closer integration between humans and devices according to the Director of Engineering and Education of the Royal Academy of Engineering in the UK.

The comments to Pocket-lint by Rhys Morgan at a recent judging panel for the James Dyson Awards show that we are only at the start of augmenting our bodies to create better humans.

"What's really exciting at the moment is what's happening in materials and biology," explains the person responsible for getting more people to embrace engineering in the UK. "There is a whole area called synthetic biology where people are developing engineering solutions for the bio-medical sector."

Although still in its early stages, synthetic biology is a new area of study that involves the application of engineering principles to biology and one that Morgan believes will have a profound impact on our lives going forward.

"It is going to be a really fascinating space in the next 10 - 20 years," he adds.

But Morgan also believes that we are already dabbling in the area without possibly acknowledging it.

"There is going to be much closer integration between humans and devices coming down the line very quickly. Already you can get devices that will improve or augment your hearing, your vision, your smell, and I think they will become more ubiquitous over time."

And Morgan isn't alone in his comments.

Recently Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and founder of Space X, announced details of a new device that is designed to bridge the gap between a brain and a computer, implanting tiny wires packed with sensors to detect brain activity in a much more detailed way than anything currently available. The ultimate goal, says Musk, is to radically increase the "bandwidth" between humans and technology.

Musk described his new company's product as a third layer, saying that it already exists in the form of smartphones - but that output was very slow, because you have to type everything with your thumbs. Neuralink wants to skip over that step to create a symbiosis between brain and technology.

