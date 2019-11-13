Currys PC World launches 'Why wait?' deals ahead of Black Friday

Currys PC World is slashing prices on hundreds of products as part of the build-up to Black Friday. Dubbed 'Why wait' deals, the implication is that the prices won't get any cheaper this side of Christmas.

Indeed, should prices be reduced further across Black Friday, Currys PC World will refund the difference.

Some of the products discounted have savings of up to £450 on top brands including Dyson, Nintendo and LG.

The Nintendo Switch is available with a free Pokémon Sword or Shield game for £279 while the LG 55-inch Smart Ultra HD TV with Google Assistant has £200 off. The prices can be found both in stores and online and come with Currys PC World’s Price Promise, which matches any lower prices from any other major retailer.

