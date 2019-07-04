Best geek t-shirts: Top shirt wear for the ultimate nerds

The sun is out, it's time to get the geek guns out. But if you're going outside and need something to wear that shows off your geek pride, it can be tough to decide to what to throw on. Don't fret, we're here to help.

We've collected some of our favourite geek t-shirts for you to enjoy. Wear your geek pride for all to see with these awesome tees.

PC gamers love to boast about high frame rates, better performance and cheaper games. This t-shirt is the perfect way to show off your gaming preference without the hassle of rubbing your superiority in people's faces by actually talking to them.

What do Star Wars fans, pregnant mums and geeks have in common? This maternity t-shirt apparently. That's no moon, it's a Death Star! Let's just hope the baby that resides within isn't the next leader of the Empire.

Maybe ghosts don't always need busting and sometimes they just need a hug or freeing from various predicaments they've got themselves stuck in? Ghosts have feelings too, we're sure.

The classic oil paintings of Dogs Playing Poker are incredibly well-known and iconic, but we love this modern re-imagining. Not simply because it's in t-shirt form, but also because it features some of our favourite modern cartoon dogs with a brilliant mix of awful poker faces.

Bob's Burgers might well be one of our favourite cartoons to ever grace the television. This t-shirt probably sums up the show perfectly and it's a must buy for any fan of the show.

Love Bob's Burgers but always preferred Archer? No problem, there's always this t-shirt crossover. It's not as good as the crossover episode, but it's certainly an awesomely geeky t-shirt.

We had a good chortle when we saw this t-shirt poking fun at the concept of Schrödinger's Cat. It might be one of the geekiest and cutest t-shirts on our list at the same time.

It might be a fair few years since Breaking Bad last graced our telly box, but that doesn't mean it's any less awesome. This t-shirt is a great way to show your love for the smash hit, just be sure to let people know that you're the one who knocks.

This is a retro geek t-shirt which probably needs a little explanation (especially for a younger audience). "You Have Died of Dysentery" is a reference from Oregon Trail an educational video game that was popular in the 80s and 90s. It was based on the eponymous journey taken by pioneers through the Wild West in the early days of the new world. Players ofter died from dysentery and the message appeared a lot during gameplay, it's since been referred to many times for nostalgia reasons and has appeared in various forms on different t-shirts over the years too.

Another Breaking Bad t-shirt, but this one is far more subtle and the uncultured might just think you're a big fan of the chicken brother's restaurant. Which is of course, entirely fictional or is it?

Smash hit 80's sci-fi horror TV show Stranger Things is returning for a third season and everyone loves this classic show. The typeface of this t-shirt makes it obvious what you're representing for those in the know, without simply wearing the logo.

Retro gamers and geeks will love this one. Younger peeps may also enjoy this Commodore 64 now the C64 is having a come back. We just love the wonderful feelings of nostalgia it brings us.

Dad jokes and geekery collide in this amusing t-shirt about binary code. If you're not sure what the joke is, don't worry, we won't judge you if you pop off to Google it.

Show your love for retro storage formats with this t-shirt that's also an amusing nod to Star Wars as well. Doubly amusing now USB drives are almost a dying breed too with cloud storage being more and more accessible. There are numerous styles and designs of this t-shirt worth checking out.

Mr Meeseeks knows a thing or two about life. The blue-skinned bloke can tell you all about the misery of life and now you can share that knowledge with everyone around you too.

Ok so maybe it's not geeky to be into dinosaurs, but it's still amusing as long as you the body confidence to show it off of course.

Luci is perhaps our favourite character from Matt Groening's Disenchantment, after all, who doesn't want their own personal demon egging them on to do things they probably shouldn't? We can't help but think this would be a great purchase for the bad influence in your life.

Grumpy? Sad? Happy? Indifferent? Doesn't matter to Groot. He is Groot and you can be too.

Is there a more iconic gaming character than Pac-Man? Especially for the retro geek. We love this joyful vision of a cheerful Pac-Man, off for a quick run or maybe happily chasing down some ghosts?

Feeling cute? So is Groot. Now you can sport a tee that looks like you're carrying around a diddy version of Groot in your front pocket. We're fairly certain that would be a lot of fun, alas, you can't have the real thing, but this might be the next best thing.

Most of what Deadpool gets up to is either too rude, vulgar or gruesome to wear on a t-shirt, but the malformed superhero is also all about having fun. If you too feel like being daft, then this shirt is perfect for you.

Do you even lift bro? If you're a geek who also loves to pump iron, then this t-shirt is the perfect way to show your love for lifting. The meek might inherit the earth, but they can be swole while doing it.

I went outside once, but the graphics weren't very good and the respawn times sucked. For geeks that prefer to stay indoors and enjoy high-res graphics, the outside world is just a bore. This is the perfect t-shirt for subtly stating your disappointment at being in the real world instead of a game one.

