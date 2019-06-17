Marantz's Melody M-CR412 compact hi-fi is now on sale

Marantz’s new Melody M-CR412 has just gone on sale – it’s a compact, 11cm-high hi-fi with Bluetooth, FM and DAB+ radio plus there’s a CD player too. It’s available in black or silver-gold finishes for £449.
There’s also a USB input if you want to play back locally-stored 192kHz/24bit Hi-Res Audio files. It draws from the recently-introduced Melody X Network CD Receiver (M-CR612) and the Melody Hi-Fi CD Receiver (M-CR412).
With a 2x60W output, it has a four channel amp so you can connect two pairs of loudspeakers and drive them with independent volume control for each pair. You can bi-amp as well, should you really want to.
There are two digital audio inputs as well, so you can easily connect up your TV, a Blu-ray player or Sky box should you want to do that instead of using a soundbar. The Melody can also be controlled with your TVs remote, while as with much other gear it’ll also detect when your TV is turned on and power itself up.
Melody M-CR412 specs:
- 60W x 2ch (6 ohms) or 4x 30W for speaker A/B with individual volume setting
- CD, WMA/MP3 (CD-R/RW)
- FM and DAB+ tuner
- Bluetooth
- Hi-Res Audio via USB: WAV/FLAC/AIFF (192kHz/24bit)/ALAC (96kHz/24bit), DSD (2.8/5.6MHz) and gapless playback (WAV/FLAC/AIFF/ALAC/DSD)
- 2x digital optical inputs