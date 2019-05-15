Ever wish you could buy a 1TB microSD card for your phones and various devices? Well, you're in luck.

SanDisk has launched one, in the form of a new Extreme card that's available to buy through its own store or on Amazon (when it's in stock). This card packs a lot of oomph, too, offering read speed up to 90MB/s and write speed of up to 60MB/s. It's capable of 4K Ultra HD and Full HD video recording and playback no less, and meets proper UHS Speed Class 3 (U3) and UHS Video Speed Class 30 (V30) for 4K UHD standards.

The primary caveat, of course, is the price. This 1TB card currently costs $450 on Amazon US (£454 on Amazon UK) - effectively double the cost of the 512GB card, but you are getting twice the storage amount. Its price may go down eventually, but probably not for months or even a year.

So, if you think your Android phone or other gadgets don't have enough room, this is the beast to get. The best part is SanDisk's new 1TB microSD card is water proof, shock proof, and X-ray proof. It can also withstand extreme temperatures. What's not to love about that?