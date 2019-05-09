  1. Home
This 60W plug can fast charge your phone and laptop simultaneously

This 60W plug can fast charge your phone and laptop simultaneously

- Fast charge two devices simultaneously

This charger can fast charge most USB-C devices. The two-port Anker PowerPort+ Atom III (yes, a bit of a mouthful) is compatible with Qualcomm's Quick Charge 3.0 and Power Delivery (PD), covering most fast-charge tech. 

The key thing is that you can fast charge two devices simultaneously; the charger can produce a total of 60W via the USB-A and USB-C ports and is significantly smaller than many power bricks - it's 15 percent smaller than an Apple MacBook 60W charger.

Anker says the PowerIQ 3.0 tech used in the plug has the potential to deliver 100W across USB-C to USB-C and USB-C to Lightning. 

- Fast charge two devices simultaneously

As PD and Quick Charge 3.0 are the standards here, it's worth remembering that the proprietary fast charge technologies from some phone manufacturers won't be compatible with the plug.

However, compatibility with the standards ensures you will get a consistent level of charging from this new plug - ensuring you're getting efficient charging that's best for your battery and isn't going to waste energy or produce extra heat.

The Anker PowerPort+ Atom III is available on Amazon US for $42.99 now and will be coming to the UK for £44.99 at the end of May.

Anker says it will announce more PowerIQ 3.0 products in the coming weeks.


