We're bringing back the Podcast: Tech news, reviews and interviews every Friday

We have some very exciting news to share: the Pocket-lint Podcast will return this week.

Yep, it's coming back after a five year absence and it will be better than ever.

The new edition starts this Friday and will run every week going forward, bringing you 30 minutes of the latest tech news, a top industry interview, plus reviews of different gadgets in the most talked-about categories, all featuring the knowledge and experience of the Pocket-lint team.

You can listen to a trailer below and find out how to subscribe to the Pocket-lint Podcast going forward via Pippa here.

It will also be available on Spotify, Google and via RSS.

Future episodes will include chats with Rolls Royce, Dolby about the rise of Dolby Atmos in the home and the Civil Aviation Authority in the UK and its plans for drones.

We will also be talking to games developers, smart home and smartphone manufacturers and many other tech wizards in the coming weeks and months, so make sure you get every episode automatically delivered to your device of choice.

All the details of how to listen to the Pocket-lint Podcast on numerous devices are here.

And, if you enjoy Pocket-lint.com and the podcast, you can also sign up to our daily email newsletter here.