The Pocket-lint Podcast returns with a new format! Among the topics this week are GoldenEye 007, Galaxy Unpacked, and Apple's Reality Pro headset.

The Pocket-lint Podcast is back and better than ever!

In the new and improved podcast, the Pocket-lint team run through the latest tech news, including Samsung's plans for its first Unpacked presentation of 2023, Apple's long-rumoured Reality Pro AR/VR headset, and the return of GoldenEye 007 to consoles.

In addition, Britta O'Boyle, Chris Hall and host Rik Henderson reveal their choices for product of the week - check out what they think are the most interesting and/or best devices they've seen in the last seven days.

Over the years, we've talked to celebrities, tech industry bosses, and some of the biggest companies that you know and love, including Amazon's VP of devices Daniel Rausch, F1 driver Alex Albon, Charley Boorman, Phil Tuffnell, Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, Will Carling, Sir Bradley Wiggins, Ant Middleton, James Gaskill, and Giles Martin. So subscribe now and find out who else we have in the pipeline.

