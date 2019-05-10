We have some very exciting news to share: the Pocket-lint Podcast is back.

Yep, it has returned after a five year absence and is better than ever.

The new first episode is available right now and subsequent shows will be available every Friday going forward, bringing you 30 minutes of the latest tech news, a top industry interview, plus reviews of different gadgets in the most talked-about categories - all featuring the knowledge and experience of the Pocket-lint team.

You can listen to the first episode below and also find out how to subscribe to the Pocket-lint Podcast going forward via Pippa here.

It is also available on Spotify, Google and via RSS.

The relaunch episode includes a chat with Rolls Royce, we look at the launches at Google I/O, and fitness trackers take the limelight in our review slot.

Future episodes will include interviews with Dolby about the rise of Dolby Atmos in the home and the UK's Civil Aviation Authority about its plans for domestic drone use.

We will also be talking to games developers, smart home and smartphone manufacturers and many other tech wizards in the coming weeks and months, so make sure you get every episode automatically delivered to your device of choice.

All the details of how to listen to the Pocket-lint Podcast on numerous devices are here.

And, if you enjoy Pocket-lint.com and the podcast, you can also sign up to our daily email newsletter here.