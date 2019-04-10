A black hole has been captured for the first time, and it's blowing up the internet.

A collection of 200 scientists just released an image of a black hole - once thought to be unphotographable - following a decade of tedious work. The image was captured by the Event Horizon Telescope, named for the point at which nothing can escape the gravitational pull of a black hole.

The Event Horizon isn't one telescope, but rather, eight radio telescopes around the globe. By combining their power, scientists created a super telescope that enabled them to do something they thought impossible. “We have seen what we thought was unseeable, we have seen and taken a picture of a black hole," said Sheperd Doeleman, the director of the Event Horizon Telescope Collaboration.

In 2017, the telescope focused on the M87 galaxy. It's home to a black hole with a mass 6.5-billion times that of our star. It’s larger than the orbit Neptune makes around the Sun. Scientists then used supercomputers to analyze 5,000 trillion bytes of information and develop an image. It's a confirmation of Einstein’s theory of General Relativity, the first to posit the existence of black holes.

The image, of course, is now a viral sensation. Within minutes of hitting the web, memes began to surface -- from comparisons to the legendary Eye of Sauron in the Lord of the Rings, to the inevitable Trump association. Here are some of the best black hole memes we've spotted so far.

