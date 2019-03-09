It's been seven decades since the first Lego bricks debuted, and we've all come a long way in terms of what we can build with them.

It's fair to say they've become a creative outlet for children and adults alike. People who grow up playing with these colourful building blocks have been able to put together some truly mind-blowing builds. From an Apollo 11 replica to a life-sized VW camper, here's a taste of some of the biggest, coolest, and most impressive Lego creations ever. We plan to update this regularly, so keep checking back for more crazy Lego projects.

Best life-sized Lego builds ever

You can see this 19-foot tall, 22,000 duplo brick Giraffe stationed outside the Legoland Windsor Resort. Just about every Legoland Discovery Center has one of these gigantic giraffes outside, so if you have a one nearby, you can check out a life-size build yourself.

This recreation of the Saturn V rocket that powered the Apollo 11 to the moon took 250 hours to complete and used 120,000 bricks. The sculpture is 19 feet tall. There's also a few fun small details such as R2-D2 and C-3PO boarding the rocket near the top. Lego architect Ryan McNaught told Gizmodo that his build is this is the tallest LEGO structure in Australia - but that was in 2012.

This amazing Lego-fied camper is inspired by the Volkswagen cult classic and took six weeks to build. It's a life-size vehicle comprised of over 400,000 individual Lego pieces. Those thousands of bricks ended up weighing a total of 1,543 pounds. The T2 Lego project is the brainchild of Rene Hoffmeister. He's apparently one of only 12 officially certified Lego model builders in the world.

What's that blur you see there? Well it's The Flash of course, made out of Lego pieces. Nathan Sawaya is the "professional Lego artist" here, and besides The Flash, he's re-created 10 other DC characters, including Batman and Superman.

This velociraptor is inspired by Jurassic Park. Made out of 30,000 lego bricks, it stands about 4-foot high and 12-foot long. The raptor took Chris Steininger 350 hours to build. Steininger says he is a second-generation Master Builder. His father, Dan, is a Lego designer.

This Lego-fied dragon greets visitors as they enter the Lego store in Downtown Disney in Anaheim, California. (Anyone else wondering how those bricks hold up submerged in water 24/7?) Anyway, be careful if you visit at night, we suspect your little ones could end up having nightmares.

Who hasn't dreamed of having our own personal Batmobile in their garage? If you're willing spend 480 hours working on one yourself, you might be able to live that dream out with your own version of this 19-foot Batmobile. It was designed and assembled by Lego Master Builders.

New York artist Sean Kenney creates all sorts of Lego creations for exhibits and home decor. Here's one of his commissioned pieces - a life-size fox.

This 9-foot-tall recreation of the Death Star was made by Legoland Windsor in the UK and uses over 500,000 bricks.

Another Sean Kenney creation, these bison took 700 hours to complete and is part of his "Nature Connects" solo exhibit tour.

This elephant is part of a Great Brick Safari exhibition featuring 80 animals made out of Lego bricks. It stands over 8-foot tall and is comprised of over 271,000 bricks. An African elephant nicknamed Earl Grey, it's the centrepiece of the safari at RHS Garden Wisley in Woking.

This was displayed at Hamley’s toy store in London for the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee. It shows Queen Elizabeth and one of her trusted royal corgis.

This is an exact 1:1 scale replica of Luke Skywalker's preferred mode of transportation. Put together in Lego Model Shop in Kladno, Czech Republic. it used over five million bricks, weighs 45 thousand pounds, and is 43-foot long with a 44-foot wingspan.

Lego's Technic design team built this 1:1 scale version of a Bugatti Chiron after releasing a smaller set for sale. The truly awesome part of this build is that it moves. It might not have the speed of an actual Bugatti, but it has 5hp and can actually go down the road.

Land Rover and a group of Lego experts set out to break the world record for bricks used in a Lego structure, and the 5,805,846-brick Tower Bridge was the final product. The bridge is structurally sound enough to support cars while also being over two stories tall. The installation took five months to construct on the grounds of Packington Hall in Warwickshire, in the UK.

This life-size Hulkbuster armor was built for The Toy Store Oxford Street ahead of the release of The Avengers: Age of Ultron. It weighs over a ton and is over 8-foot tall, but it'd still be no match for the Hulk.

Even when made of Lego bricks, Chris Hemsworth is a piece of perfection that we're not worthy to look upon. This statue debuted at Comic-Con 2017 ahead of the film Thor: Ragnarok. Lego and Marvel teamed up for the project.

This 21-foot Great White Shark was built by one of Lego's Master Builders, Steve Gerling, and will definitely trigger the Jaws theme when you see it. If you wanna see more of his work, head over to the Bronx Zoo. He has a giraffe build there, among other things.

This model of an ancient Egyptian Pharaoh is in Legoland Florida. It stands close to 20-foot tall and is a part of the Lost Kingdom adventure.

What could possibly be a more tasteful and elegant piece of art than a 1:1 replica of Michelangelo's David? Of course, there's one small detail missing. Heh. It was made by artist Nathan Sawaya for the "Art of the Brick" exhibit at the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry in Portland.