What is the Pocket-lint daily and how do you get it for free?

To give you a flavour of what to expect, here's the first Newsletter that went out as our first edition on 1 Febraury 2019:

What's happened?

An official TV advert was inadvertently leaked by Samsung Vietnam, showing what a Samsung's near-future could look like. It hit the headlines because it features Samsung's new foldable phone - rumoured to be launching soon.



Why does it matter?

Foldable phones are HOT right now with numerous companies either confirming or rumoured to be launching foldable devices as soon as this month.



Samsung has already confirmed it is developing a foldable phone, and even showed off a clunky looking concept in November 2018, that can transform into a tablet by simply opening it up.



The Korean manufacturer isn't the only one. In January we saw the launch of the Royole foldable phone, confirmation from Huawei today that it is launching a foldable phone at MWC and rumours/promises from LG, Motorola, Oppo, Sony, and Xiaomi. Even Apple has filed patents on such a device.



What's the bottom line?

Although it appears that someone at Samsung Vietnam has jumped on the gun on what we suspect is the company's Super Bowl advert, the news is only likely to build excitement for such a device. The verdict is still out on why we need foldable devices - apart from them looking cool - but there will be a lot more discussion to come.



Want to know more?

What's happened?

Nintendo wants to double-down on portability and plans to ditch some features in order to sell a cheaper Nintendo Switch, according to a report from Japanese business daily Nikkei.



Why does it matter?

The Nikkei report, spotted by Nintendo Everything, claimed Nintendo has already partnered with suppliers and game development companies, and is aiming for an early 2019 release. One such claim is that the company will dump the included docking station and/or reduce the screen size to make a smaller and cheaper device. Either way, a more affordable Switch is a sure-fire way to get the device into the hands of consumers who were put off by the $300 price.



What's the bottom line?

If Nintendo did cut the console dock, it would be strange to retain the name Switch - it has that moniker because you can literally switch between handheld gaming and using your TV as a display. While the Switch has already achieved bumper sales for Nintendo, it's not yet reaching the high aspirations the company has for it. Reducing the price by diversifying the range could be one way to achieve greater sales.



Want to know more?

Why should you buy it?

Full-frame image quality looks excellent from what we've seen so far

Lots of potential quality from Leica mount

Exceptional image stabilisation system

Eye AF works very well, Best-in-class OLED viewfinder

Easy to use

High-end video features will entice a whole new audience

Why shouldn't you?

Being later to the game than the other major players could limit appeal

Leica mount means lenses are massive

Rear toggle control can be hypersensitive

Some low-light autofocus quirks

Not all video features available at launch

What's bottom line?

It might be late to the game - behind Sony and Nikon - and its Leica mount makes for large lenses, but the S1's quality, ability and ease-of-use make for a great new entry in the full-frame market. We suspect high-end videographers will also be tempted into this new format for the lens mount alone.



Others to consider?

Britta has looked at what features we would love to see in Apple's iOS 13 operating system for the iPhone and iPad.

Connected Kerb has rolled out the first of its innovative electric charging points in Southwark, London, as it looks to address the problem of EV charging infrastructure in cities.

And... The Rammus is possibly Google's next device launch in the laptop-tablet realm. And no, it's not running Chrome OS.

How many of Apple's greatest hits have you owed over the years? In the Pocket-lint office between us, it's lots.

Writing by Stuart Miles. Editing by Britta O'Boyle.