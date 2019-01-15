2009 vs 2019: How tech has changed over the past decade

The new year already has one of its first viral crazes, with everyone posting 2009 vs 2019 comparison photos to show how they’ve changed.

Some of us have aged better than others, and the same is true for our favourite gadgets and technology. So, in the spirit of this 2009 vs 2019 meme, here are some photos that show how the past decade has impacted the games, phones, social media, and TVs we still use today. We looked up the most popular gadgets from way back then, and pitted them against their modern iterations.

This brings back the memories, doesn't it? Specifically, for us at Pocket-lint, we're remembering how the PlayStation 3 sounded like a jet engine on the verge of taking off after playing Modern Warfare 2 for five hours straight.

In another decade or two, we’ll all have grandchildren sitting around captivated and horrified as we tell the tale of “The Red Ring of Death".

Although not a direct comparison, both of these consoles show how Nintendo has evolved in 10 years. Its always been willing to break barriers in the world of gaming consoles (there’s also some great YouTube videos of people breaking their TVs with Nintendo's Wii nunchuck controllers).

It’s fun to make fun of EA for re-releasing basically the same sports games every year, but looking back a decade, you can see the difference, especially with graphics and gameplay. FIFA 09 offered allowed users the ability to play in six football leagues, whereas now there's 35.

This is another game that gets flack for not changing much from year to year, but it looks vastly different from 10 years ago. The next installment after 2K9 would be the first game in the series to feature the MyPlayer mode, too.

Even though GTA V is a few years old now, it is still constantly updated with free content by Rockstar Games and can be played in stunning 4K now. Our time with Niko Bellic is still precious to us, though.

Look at all those buttons! The Galaxy i7500 also had a whopping 8GB of storage, and you could scroll the internet with a clunky directional pad. Now, of course, phones are all glass, minimum bezels, and button-free. There's even rumours that the next S10+ will have 1TB of storage.

How did we ever cope with such a small screen? The iPhone 3GS may have had a glass back, but the 3.5-inch front display is still paltry compared to the iPhone XS Max’s 6.5 inch. A whole inch on the front was lost to bezels! Seeing the iPhone with an actual home button is weird now, too.

The signature Apple laptops are one of the few designs that have stayed pretty much constant through the last decade. They've only gotten thinner and lighter, of course, and they've trimmed back the bezels and added a Touchbar. The software is what really sets these two apart.

The iMac has been one of the most cutting-edge desktops since it first debuted in 1995. (Bonus points if you remember the Bondi Blue design.) The more recent models look nothing like that, and they're powerful enough for graphic designers and even feature 5K resolution displays.

Again, this isn't a true comparison, since Apple still sells corded earphones, but we had to include to show how tech has changed. When Apple ditched the headphone jack, it launched wireless earbuds. Users love them, but they still haven’t stopped complaining about that headphone jack.

Facebook Messenger was years away in 2009, and writing on people’s walls was still a thing, and Zuckerberg was probably beginning to sell our data to the highest bidder. But, man, what a simpler time. We actually remember liking the site way back then.

Donald Trump created his Twitter account in 2009. And it’s been pretty much downhill since then.

Google’s signature email service has undergone numerous facelifts on its way to becoming everyone's go-to email app today. It's not only used by consumers and enterprises and students alike, but it sits at the heart of G Suite, which includes everything from Google Docs to Google Drive.

It’s hard to believe Windows 7 is a decade old. But that's probably because your parents still running it (and avoiding Windows 10 like the plague).

The Kindle was first popularized as a modern way to collect and read books. In the past 10 years, it’s been continually updated and improved by Amazon. It's now smaller, faster, lighter, and brighter and comes in a variety of form factors, such as the new Paperwhite.

This isn't the same speaker. But remember hooking up an iPod to a speaker system in order to play tunes? Now, the best home speakers like Sonos One all have Bluetooth and use voice-enable AI assistants for you to boss around. It really does feel like we’re living in the future sometimes.

Smartwatches have come a long way in the last 10 years. They were practically non existent a decade ago, and now we have the Apple Watch and Fitbits leading the charge. But the latest LG watch shows that sometimes classic with just a small dose of smarts still works.

Remember when 3DTV was a thing? That was in 2009, apparently. Now, we're all about OLED and 4K (actually, make that 8K).