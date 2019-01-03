Halfords to stock world's first Alexa-enabled bike range

Halfords has secured the exclusive rights to sell the Cybic Legend and E-Legend connected bikes in the UK and Ireland.

To be officially launched during CES in Las Vegas next week, the Cybic duo will be the "world's first" Alexa-enabled cycles and offer voice recognition and connected services without the need to be hooked up to a smartphone.

They come with their own touchscreen displays, Wi-Fi connectivity, GPS and even Vodafone SIM card built-in. The latter of which comes with three years' worth of free 3G data.

This enables both bikes to offer turn-by-turn navigation, cycling performance data, music player and more. A security lock and alarm can also be accessed via each cycle's app.

The Cybic Legend is a standard hybrid bike, while the Cybic E-Legend is an electric model.

Full specifications are yet to follow, as are prices, but Halfords has informed us that both models will be available in the UK and Ireland from the summer.

"We've seen innovations in alternative commuting go from strength to strength and after electric bikes we predict that the next big trend for commuters will be smart bikes," said Halfords' Andy Whitehall.

"The technology will help cyclists with many things including getting traffic updates, getting turn-by-turn directions, personalised light settings, playing music and much more."