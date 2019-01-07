Tile technology will soon be found outside its connected keyfobs following deals with major chip manufacturers, including Qualcomm.

Its "Find with Tile" location technology will potentially be heading to millions of phones, tablets and other devices from later this year.

Announced during this year's CES in Las Vegas, the deal sees Tile's tech added to Bluetooth Low Energy-enabled devices that use chips from Qualcomm, Dialog, Silicon Labs, Cypress and Toshiba.

Qualcomm is one of the world's biggest chip makers and is responsible for processors in a vast number of smartphones released each year. Its latest chips are expected to be included in the US version of the Samsung Galaxy S10 and OnePlus 5G for starters.

Tile's connected keyfobs come with an accompanying app, enabling you to quickly find your devices or set alerts if the Tile device moves a certain distance. It also works the other way around, giving the user an easy way to locate their keys.

In recent months, the company announced a number of partnerships to bring the technology to new and current customers. This includes users of the Bose SoundSport Wireless headphones, Skullcandy Venue headphones and Comcast TV remote control in the US.

Tile has also confirmed that Sennheiser, Plantronics, Sol Republic, Anker and Upright Go plan to release Tile-powered products in 2019.

The new chip partnerships should mean the technology could also find its way into laptops, cameras, other headphones, fitness trackers and smartwatches.