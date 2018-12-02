10 best designer tech gifts for Christmas

We all know someone that is cool. Someone that has a designer air about them. So why not show them you understand their "cool" by treating them to something a little bit cool itself.

Here are a selection of gifts for those that like gadgets, but also like style, like subtly, like quality, and are happy for you to pay for it without breaking the bank too much. We aren't talking £1,000 bags here, but great affordable designer focused tech that makes the perfect gift.

Here are our favourites:

This stainless-steelMichael Kors (£200) smartwatch will work with most Android or Apple phones and gives a stylish take on the smartwatch. The digital crown is used for scrolling through the apps, and of course the watch face can be customised to suit the wearers style that morning, afternoon, or night.

The Skagen Connected unisex hybrid smartwatch (£99) delivers a more traditional looking circular watch with a hidden fitness tracker so you can ditch the Fitbit. Because it's a hybrid it doesn't need daily or weekly charging and with a range of different styles available, you're sure to find the perfect one for a friend or family.

Smartwatches don't have to be clunky, and this Fossil watch (£149.99) certainly proves that. Able to work with both Android and iPhone the touchscreen watch offers activity tracking, notifications on the go and 24 hours of battery life. Fosil makes a number of different styles too if you think the Fossil Q Gen 3 won't be to their liking.

• View offer on John Lewis

This one's for those that already have plenty of gadgets and are always on the go. A cable tidy bag (£35) that's got multiple compartments to store your chargers, cables, and other bits and bobs when you're on the go.

• View offer on John Lewis

If they've got a new smartphone, chances are it's capable of wirelessly charging. Power up your Qi enabled phone with this stylish 7.5W wireless Qi charging pad from Ted Baker (£60). Charging never looked so good.

• View offer on Debenhams

Transform your Fitbit Flex 2 (£70) tracker into jewellery with this elegant pendant (£80)that saves you from wearing it on your wrist. Available in silver or gold a built-in magnet lets your tracker know you're using the pendant and adapts your step tracking accordingly. You either need to make sure they already own the tracker, or just buy one separately.

• View offer on Amazon UK

Why settle for just a boring power bank when you can get that "always-after-power-friend" in your life a power bank (£28.99) with not only a funky pattern but also a compact make-up mirror built-in to the design. Better still there is an LED backlight below the front mirror for using the mirror in the dark.

• View offer on Kate Spade

Who says iPhone cases have to be boring. This beautiful iPhone XR case (£85) from Kate Spade brings a winter feel any smartphone. Inside and the Folio style case delivers space for two credit card slots. Protected in style.

• View offer on Kate Spade

This Kate Spade Vachetta/rose gold Apple Strap (£69) is perfect for anyone who likes Kate Spade and owns an Apple Watch. Far more accessible than the Hermes Apple Watch straps the delicate design will fit any 38mm or 40mm strap and instantly move the wearer away from the bog standard Apple Watch Sports Band look.

• View offer on Apple US | Apple UK

How to do you match style with function? Get them an Apple Watch Hermes strap. Handmade using buttery-smooth Barenia leather, textured Epsom leather or supple Swift leather, the stainless steel buckle recalls those on the straps of a saddle, a nod to the equestrian heritage of Hermès