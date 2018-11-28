Report shows most believe robots in every home only a matter of time

The robots are coming! That's the finding of a new report that suggests most of us believe that there will be a robot in every UK home.

A huge 60 per cent believe there will be a robot in every home within the next 50 years, while 12 per cent believed that robots will be integrated into the home within the next 10 years.

The new research is revealed in The Good Robot report written by futurologist Dave Coplin shows that we could be moving towards a future of robots in our homes, something that many companies like LG, Anki, and others are already working on.

Coplin, an ex-Microsoft's Chief Envisioning Officer, looked to identify the current relationship between humans and robots, how people expect to benefit from a life with robots and what needs to be done to ensure this opportunity is realised.

Rather than Terminators hell bent on taking over the world, many believe that robots will be there to help them with their daily tasks.

Almost a third asked said they believe that that having a home robot could save them around two hours each day, while almost 40 per cent hope that robots will allow them to outsource boring tasks like doing the washing up or folding clothes.

One in five of those questioned for the report commissioned by robotics company Anki want a robot to run errands such as accepting or delivering parcels.

Those people are already in luck. Earlier this year a robot delivery service was trialed Milton Keynes in the UK thanks to a company called Starship who plans to deliver takeaways and groceries to houses across the city.

As already seen in some counties like Japan, who see robots as a way to help look after its ageing population, many Brits (16%) want a home robot to keep them company or keep a pet or elderly relative company.

More than a third (38%) of people also see the wider social benefits that a robot would bring by giving them more time to improve connections with friends and family members or to pursue their hobbies and interests.

Almost a fifth (16%) said a home robot would even give them peace of mind that their home and family was safe.

Perhaps guided by Hollywood movies like iRobot, Bladerunner, Wall-e, Terminator, and Westworld, people are still somewhat still fearful that robots will take over the world.

The research revealed that 36 per cent of people fear that robots might be hacked and turned against us and that 31 per cent of people worried that all that help with the daily chores would cost them their job. And yes, a third of people fear robots could rise up and take over.

According to Coplin, these fears mean we risk fewer people benefiting from a life with robots than the opportunity would suggest.

"Despite movies painting a picture of robots as villains, a huge proportion of Brits are open to embracing a life with robots and are not only looking for utility but also for companionship," added Coplin. "The rise of the machines may well have already started but it is entirely down to us humans to decide whether this story ends in a Hollywood cliché or the emancipation of the human race.”