Founded by Bono and Bobby Shriver in 2006, PRODUCT(RED) has raised over $500 million for a Global Fund to fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria in places like Ghana, Kenya, Lesotho, Rwanda, South Africa, Swaziland, Tanzania and Zambia.

Rather than directly asking for a donation like many charities, the organisation teams up with brands to create products and experiences instead. The idea is that you buy the product as you would normally and then a donation is made (up to 50 per cent) on your behalf depending on the partner involved. According to PRODUCT(RED), 100 per cent of all money contributed to the Global Fund by (RED) partners goes to the fund to save lives.

In the 12 years the charity has been running, many companies from Nike and Bugaboo to Motorola and Canon have created (RED) products, with Apple being one of the charities most avid supporters. It has created (RED) iPhones, cases, and iPods, and most recently a PRODUCT(RED) Sport Loop strap for the Apple Watch.

Here are some of our favourite PRODUCT(RED) gadgets:

Apple's latest offering to PRODUCT(RED) is a Sports Loop for the Apple Watch. Available to fit both the smaller (40mm) and larger (44mm) sized Apple Watch models, it velcros into place providing a snug fit.

For those that aren't a fan of the velcro offering, Apple also do a Sports Band made from silicone and a leather model with Modern Buckle.

What better way to show your support than with a red Vespa. This model is from the 2017 range and comes with all the same features, just in a striking red.

And for those that like to accessorise, the company also offers a (VESPA)RED sweater, matching bike helmet, leather scooter bag, t-shirt and cap.

Apple's latest iPhone XR comes in a variety of colours from bright yellow to cyan, but also in a dark red for PRODUCT(RED). The phone itself is identical to the rest of the range and comes in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB storage sizes.

We would recommend you get a clear case so you can stay protected, but still let that red shine through.

Rather than go all out on the red colour, Mophie's approach here is to take a black 6000mAh charger with built-in switch tip charging cable that charges both Apple and Micro-USB devices and put the word EMPOWE(RED) on the side.

Subtle but still showing people you care.

Beats offer the great Solo3 headphones in a bright red to allow you to listen to the music and show your support at the same time.

The headphones themselves come with the same 40-hour battery life and quickly connect to Apple and non-Apple products via Bluetooth.

Available from 5 December, Amazon's (RED) offering is a red Amazon Echo to brighten up your kitchen or living room giving you a much nicer alternative to the grey's, beige, black, and brown colours already offered.

It does everything the normal Echo does so you get Alexa voice control whilst also supporting a great cause.