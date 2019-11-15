EE Pocket-lint Gadget Awards 2019 in pictures

This year's EE Pocket-lint Awards presentation event turned out to be a superb evening as the great and the good in tech gathered at the home of entertainment, BAFTA, in London's Piccadilly.

Guests celebrated the announcement of the best gadgets, games and products of 2019, with support from sponsors EE, Little Red and Express.co.uk.

Founder of Pocket-lint Stuart Miles and editor Chris Hall unveiled the winners of the 19 different categories, including Best Flagship Phone, Best Streaming Device, and the EE Superfast Tech Award.

And then there was the overall Product of the Year, this year handed to Nissan for its amazing Leaf e+ electric car.

Apple was a big winner too, walking away with three awards; the iPhone 11 Pro snagged Best Flagship Phone, the iPad Air won Best Tablet / 2-in-1, and the Apple Watch Series 5 was voted the Best Smartwatch 2019.

However, winners, runners-up and even those not nominated this year had a cracking time one and all. With superb up-and-coming band Bamily providing the top-notch grooves on the decks.

Here, then, are the glamorous pictures taken on the night, so enjoy the gallery above. You might even spot yourself if you were lucky enough to be in attendance.

You can also check out this year's winners in full right here. Enjoy!