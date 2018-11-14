EE Pocket-lint Gadget Awards 2018 in pictures

This year's EE Pocket-lint Gadget Awards was another fantastic evening as the great and the good gathered at Church House, Westminster, in London to celebrate the best gadgets and products of 2018 with support from sponsors EE, Little Red Rooster and Express.co.uk.

Our 15th annual Gadget Awards, Stuart Miles - founder of Pocket-lint - was joined on stage by Chris Hall - Editor of Pocket-lint - to detail the 20 categories including Best Phone, Best Streaming Service, and the EE Superfast Tech Award.

Huawei was the biggest winner of the evening picking up an award for not only Best Phone, but also Product of the Year for the Huawei P20 Pro.

Apple picked up three awards for the iPad, Apple Watch, and its new A12 Bionic processor, with Sony also doing well on the evening winning not only Best Camera but also Best On-Ear Headphones.

While the guests mingled, networked, ate, danced and enjoyed themselves throughout the night, there were two challenges for them to take part in including taking the most impressive Lego picture thanks to the amazing selection of Lego sets donated by Lego and seeing who could race the fastest lap in an F1 racing simulator.

Here, then, are the pictures taken on the night, so enjoy the gallery above. You can also check out this year's winners in full.