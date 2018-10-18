Bristol-based Reach Robotics has unveiled the next-generation version of its gaming robot. But, be warned: It looks like a spider, and if you give it your children, we can't guarantee they won't be totally creeped out by it.

Officially called MekaMon Berserker V2, it follows MekaMon Berserker V1, which launched in November 2017. The new model is designed to more durable and expressive. It also adds a new augmented reality and gaming experience called a "boundless playspace", thanks to new "markerless AR" technology. Essentially, you can control and customise it, and you can fight with it while leveraging AR to make your battles immersive.

Version 2 comes with an improved augmented reality single player game mode and a new multiplayer mode with capacity up to four players. It also brings a totally refreshed user interface. But the biggest change, Reach said, is that you can ditch the mat now, because it's developed a new tracking technology that doesn't require an AR marker. At the start of your AR game, you will be able to use your phone to map your playspace.

You will be able to define where you play, and how big your virtual arena will be, Reach explained. You can watch the trailer for MekaMon V2 above for more details. It actually reminds us of Boston Dynamic's RISE scorpion robot, which is equally unsettling to watch in action. If you're not afraid of creepy-crawly bots, Reach said V2 will come to the UK, US, Canada, UAE , and Europe, with availability through Apple, from the 17 October.

It costs £249.99 and is also available from MekaMon.com