Anki Vector robot to get Alexa voice support

Anki has announced that it is bringing Alexa support to its latest artificially intelligent robot.

The Anki Vector will be dramatically upgraded over its lifetime with new features and abilities being pushed to the toy robot over time. One of those is Alexa voice control, which it is working to implement. It is yet to confirm when that might be, although it hopes the update will happen before the end of 2018.

"We’re working with Amazon to integrate Alexa into Vector; one of the top requests from our Kickstarter community," wrote Boris Sofman, Anki's CEO and co-founder, in a blog post.

"We're in the early phases and hope to share more details soon on exact timing but we’re aiming for end of this year."

It will also be making tweaks to Vector's AI and interactivity: "In addition, for the upcoming December update, we’re improving upon and fine-tuning Vector’s personality as well as the depth of the interactive experiences between Vector and his owner including new voice-command capabilities," he added.

The Anki Vector robot is available for pre-order on Anki's website at present, to those who didn't manage to nab one during its Kickstarter funding period.

It can be currently snapped up for £250/$250, with shipping starting this Friday, 12 October.