Tile is back with a couple of new trackers that address many users' feature requests. And there is a new subscription service for extra app features.

The company has introduced new versions of the Tile Mate and Tile Pro smart trackers, with longer range, louder speakers and, most significantly, replaceable batteries.

One of the biggest gripes about the original Tiles is that once their batteries died, so did they. Without replaceable or rechargeable batteries, the devices themselves were no longer useable once their power sources were drained.

The new devices, however, can be opened and the battery inside exchanged. And the replacement batteries are standard, so can be bought from multiple retailers.

In addition, the new Tile Mate and Tile Pro models have larger key fob holes and 50 per cent greater volume than previous versions. You'll be able to hear them even at a distance.

1/5 Tile

TILE PRO

The Bluetooth range has been expanded for both, with the Tile Mate now featuring a range of 150-feet, the Tile Pro 300-feet.

They are both available now, with the Tile Mate priced at £19.99 and the Pro at £29.99. You will find them in UK stores and online through retailers including John Lewis, Currys PCWorld and Amazon.

As well as the new Tile devices, the company has launched its own subscription service that offers further benefits through its iOS and Android application.

Tile Premium costs £29.99 a year or £2.99 per month, with a free one-month trial period. For that you get free battery replacements for the new Tile Pro or Mate, smart alerts that tell you when you leave home without your Tile, unlimited sharing so multiple users can track the same Tile, and a 30-day location history for your Tile devices.

It also includes an extended warranty period for your Mate or Pro - up to three years. Plus, there is a premium customer care service.