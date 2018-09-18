Weird and wonderful life-changing tech from around the world

Technology is constantly evolving, some of it is weird and wonderful, some thoroughly useful and capable of changing our lives for the better.

We've been on the lookout for some of the most interesting gadgets and gizmos from around the world. The tech we've found just scratches the surface of how incredible things can get.

Come with us on a journey of technological discovery and marvel at what's on offer.

There's no better altruistic tech use than disaster relief - putting gadgets to work to aid those most in need during desperate times is the ultimate human endeavour.

We've seen technologies employed in different ways to help save and aid people in regions that have been hit by natural disasters (tsunamis for example), but this is one of the most interesting.

The Pouncer is an inexpensive drone that's designed to be able to reach remote disaster areas where roads are blocked or impassable. The drone can not only deliver life-saving resources but is also capable of having its wings stuffed with food to provide sustenance for those in need. The frame can also be deconstructed and used for firewood, while coverings can be used for shelter. A brilliant design concept.

These simple little Jelly Drops were invented to solve a problem with dementia. Those suffering from dementia often have issues from memory loss and difficulties with everyday tasks including basic healthcare like drinking enough water. As a result, the sufferers can become unwell quite quickly due to dehydration.

Lewis Hornby set about solving this problem, first by sensory deprivation techniques and virtual reality tools to experience what life might be like for the elderly suffering with these problems, then by researching how to create super-hydrating foods.

Jelly Drops are the result. These colourful drops are made from 90 per cent water and include extra ingredients to further support hydration. They're flavoured and coloured to make them more enticing and testing found people with dementia were more likely to eat lots of them than remember to drink water. The life-saving potential for this simple solution speaks for itself.

Pollution of our oceans with plastic waste is an ever-growing problem. There are several different technologies being designed to help combat this issue by cleaning waste from the seas, Seabin is one such solution.

This simple bit of tech works like a drain, collecting rubbish as it washes over the rim of the bin. Similar, larger scale systems have been developed to cover bigger parts of the ocean and remove waste, but this is a brilliantly simple example that we love.

See it in action in the video.

This technology actually dates back a few years now, but we liked it for the potential applications. Touch-hear text recognition reads words to you as you run your finger over them in a book.

Not sure how to pronounce a word? Need a translation? Need to find out more about a phrase on a page? The possible applications for this device are incredible. It could also theoretically improve lives for the visually impaired too.

Scientific advancements can be both astounding and terrifying in their potential at the same time. Embryologists from Cambridge University have been working on creating embryos using just stem cells.

These scientists discovered that placing stem cells carefully together could result in the cells communicating and lining up in an embryo-like manner. This self-organisation of cells shows a potential for synthetic embryos being created in the future without any sperm or egg. The next step? Artificial human embryos.

As people get old and frail in later years, they often become prone to falls and tumbles that could potentially result in serious injuries.

Hip'Safe is a wearable airbag that's designed to inflate when a fall is detected - resulting in protective air cushions softening the impact before the wearer hits the ground. A brilliant solution that could easily save lives and help keep the elderly safe across the world.

See the video here.

Colourblindness is a problem that affects 1 in 12 men and 1 in 200 women - meaning roughly three million people in the UK alone are colourblind as are millions more around the world.

The condition is caused by the way the retinal cone cells respond to light and how the brain interprets the information it sees. Usually, this is due to having an overlapping response to lightwaves making it hard to distinguish between colours.

A simple solution came about after over a decade of research and testing in the form of EnChroma sunglasses. These glasses have lenses that selectively remove particular wavelengths of light to counter the overlap problem. They, therefore, allow wears to see colours as a normally sighted person would or at least get a more vivid and colourful view of the world.

See the reaction of a first-time wearer here.

These are augmented reality glasses designed to help the visually impaired to see like never before.

Researchers at Oxford University worked on the development of these smart glasses. The glasses are made to help people who have some sight loss by giving them information about their surroundings to help them go about their everyday lives.

This tech essentially allows wearers to get a better view of the world and help them live life to the fullest. It is hoped that these smart glasses well help transform many lives in the future.

See these glasses in action here.

From the useful, to the perhaps downright daft, technology has it all. This gizmo is intended for use with man's best friend. Strap it on to your pet pooch and the microcomputer and EEG tech crammed inside will read and analyse your dog's brainwaves them translate them into human words via the connected speaker.

During testing No More Woof was able to detect numerous thoughts and translate them into speech for things such as "Who are you?", "I’m hungry" and "I’m tired". No more trying to suss out barking or tail wagging in future perhaps?

It is estimated that there are around 110,000,000 landmines deployed around the world in around 65 countries. These mines are left over from decades of wars and conflict. They cause over 6,000 casualties a year and it is thought that it will take nearly 1,000 years to clear them all with current methods.

That's where Mine Kafon comes in. These are landmine removal drones designed to remove dangerous mines without putting people into harm's way. Numerous drones have been built to help clear areas while keeping costs down - both financial and human. Making a better world for people in the regions and saving lives at the same time.

This piece of tech doesn't technically change lives, but it is a magnificent work of musical art. A giant wooden machine that plays music using 2,000 marbles.

It has to be seen and heard to enjoyed fully, so be sure to watch the video.

Smartphone addiction is a real thing and if you look there are plenty of examples of people getting hurt while not looking where they're going because they're too busy on their smartphone.

In Germany Stadtwerke Augsburg, a public-works provider is fitting experimental warning lights to the floor near pedestrian crossings. These lights are meant to catch the attention of smartphone users and potentially save their lives. A brilliant idea, but really something we shouldn't need.

People with autism often suffer from issues in social situations struggling with normal emotional responses, but also interactions with others. Difficulties include problems understanding gestures, facial expressions, simple direction and more. This can lead to issues with social skills that can make it hard for kids to make friends.

In steps Leka, a small interactive and multi-sensory toy built to engage with children and help them learn autonomy and life skills through interactive play. It's also customisable and capable of being adapted to a child's specific needs too.

Roads, roads, everywhere. Tarmac is so old-school now though. Some clever boffins have come up with the idea of replacing standard roadways with photovoltaic solar panels encased in textured glass. The idea has actually been tested in several Countries include the US and France.

The concept aimed at helping generate electricity for the national grid, while also providing safe roads for drivers. The panels are textured and heated preventing problems with ice and snow in the colder months. This theoretically makes roads both more ecological and safer too.

In Singapore, pedestrian safety is being improved through the use of glow-in-the-dark paths. These areas are created using a mixture of materials including gravel, grass, concrete and non-toxic UV absorbing minerals. The result is a path that absorbs light during the daytime and uses the UV rays to emit a safe glow at night. Simple safety for the masses - something everyone can appreciate.

Finishing off with something slightly more amusing, but still useful. This invention from Japan is a simple tie for the humble businessman that just so happens to double up as a portable umbrella. Could come in handy with winter on its way.